The annual Fill the Bus event in Bismarck to collect school supplies for students in need is scheduled Aug. 14.

Bismarck Public Schools and the Bismarck Public Schools Foundation will host the event from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Tri-Energy Cenex locations. Online donations are accepted at bit.ly/4577HJC. That site also lists requested supplies. The biggest needs are backpacks, pencil boxes or bags, facial tissue, markers, colored pencils and earbuds.

Parents in need of school supplies for their children should contact their children’s school in mid-August with their grade level.