Missouri Slope Areawide United Way is holding is annual Day of Caring on Wednesday.

More than 700 volunteers will be helping with more than 50 projects in the Bismarck-Mandan region.

The program helps local schools, parks, churches and nonprofit agencies save hundreds of thousands of dollars that they can then invest in programs and services, according to United Way. Projects can include minor remodels, painting, cleaning, yardwork, fix-up projects and school supply packing.

Last year, 701 volunteers invested a total of 3,129 hours and completed 42 projects. In addition, 98 businesses pitched in by providing employees to help and by giving sponsorships and in-kind donations for project materials and meals for volunteers.

"Day of Caring was established to promote the spirit and value of volunteerism, increase the awareness of local human service agencies and demonstrate how people working together for the good of the community can accomplish great things," United Way said in a statement.

More information on this year's 23rd Day of Caring is at bit.ly/3rUmyc4.