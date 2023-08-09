Sarah Drebelbis cleans a brick wall of years of lipstick at the Belle Mehus Auditorium on Wednesday morning in downtown Bismarck. Drebelbis joined with a group from the Vogel Law Firm for the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way 2023 Day of Caring project. For many years performers would plant a bright red kiss on the wall, leaving their mark before performing. "They are using a solution of vinegar and Dawn dish soap and sponges and lots of elbow grease," Belle Mehus staff member Amanda Yellow said of the cleaners.