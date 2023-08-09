More than 700 volunteers helped with dozens of projects in the Bismarck-Mandan region during the annual Day of Caring on Wednesday.
It was the 23rd year for the event organized by the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way.
The program helps local schools, parks, churches and nonprofits save money that they can then invest in programs and services, according to United Way. Projects can include minor remodels, painting, cleaning, yardwork, fix-up projects and school supply packing.
Projects this year ranged from fence-painting at the Dakota Zoo to lipstick removal from a brick wall at the Belle Mehus Auditorium.