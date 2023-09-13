Bismarck's annual Autumnfest Parade is moving to an evening start time after years of early mornings for attendees and organizers alike.

The event, scheduled for this Saturday at 6:30 p.m., has begun at 10 a.m. in recent years. The parade route will start at the Capitol, moving south on Sixth Street before heading west on East Avenue C and north on Fourth Street to finish in the Capitol's west parking lot.

Last year, the parade was part of Bismarck's anniversary festivities as the city celebrated 150 years. In previous years, it has seen thousands of attendees and featured bands, music, community organizations, floats and horses. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first 150 entries to register for the parade will be accepted. The application form on the parade's website is still open.