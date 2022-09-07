 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annual Autumnfest Parade in Bismarck nears; registrations being accepted

MARCHING BRAVES (copy)

The Mandan High School Marching Braves entertain the crowd lining Fourth Street in Bismarck during the annual Autumnfest Parade in 2021. 

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

Registrations are being accepted for the annual Autumnfest Parade in Bismarck later this month.

The traditional event is Saturday, Sept. 17, in the state Capitol area.

The parade in years past has featured bands, music, community organizations, floats, horses and clowns. It wasn't held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic but returned last year. This year it's being held in conjunction with the summerlong celebration of the city of Bismarck's 150th anniversary.

There are a couple of changes in this year's route. The parade begins at the Capitol grounds at 10 a.m. and continues south down Sixth Street, west on East Avenue C, and north on Fourth Street, finishing in the Capitol's west parking lot.

Thousands of people typically attend the parade, which dates to the early 2000s.

"It's going to be great. Bismarck's 150th, too!" Parade Chairman Scott Johnson said. "All area bands are practicing."

People can register at ndautumnfest.com. For more information, go to the site or contact Johnson at 701-471-1121 or sajohnsons@hotmail.com.

