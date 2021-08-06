Alternative chosen for east Bismarck road project

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has selected a preferred option for reconstruction of the Interstate 94 Interchange at Exit 161 in east Bismarck.

Five alternatives were opened to public comment last April. The department has chosen Alternative Four -- a "modified single-point urban interchange." In such a design, all traffic converges and is controlled by one set of traffic signals. It aims to move large volumes of traffic through a limited amount of space. Details can be found at https://bit.ly/3xr44wP.

State officials chose the design based on input from the public, impacted business owners and city officials, according to DOT Transportation Engineer Darell Arne.

“We believe we have consensus that we are moving forward with the best possible option,” he said.

Reconstruction planning will include an environmental review, a work zone safety and mobility study, a noise analysis, a traffic study, a right-of-way study and a Federal Highway Administration review.