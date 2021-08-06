 Skip to main content
Alternative chosen for east Bismarck road project
alert top story

Alternative chosen for east Bismarck road project

Interstate

The alternative chosen for the reconstruction of the Interstate 94 Interchange at Exit 161 in east Bismarck.

 PROVIDED

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has selected a preferred option for reconstruction of the Interstate 94 Interchange at Exit 161 in east Bismarck.

Five alternatives were opened to public comment last April. The department has chosen Alternative Four -- a "modified single-point urban interchange." In such a design, all traffic converges and is controlled by one set of traffic signals. It aims to move large volumes of traffic through a limited amount of space. Details can be found at https://bit.ly/3xr44wP.

State officials chose the design based on input from the public, impacted business owners and city officials, according to DOT Transportation Engineer Darell Arne.

“We believe we have consensus that we are moving forward with the best possible option,” he said.

041021-nws-exit-161 (copy)

Reconstruction to the on and off ramps of Interstate 94 Exit 161 in east Bismarck is scheduled for the summer of 2024.

Reconstruction planning will include an environmental review, a work zone safety and mobility study, a noise analysis, a traffic study, a right-of-way study and a Federal Highway Administration review.

The project tentatively scheduled for the summer of 2024 will take place along Centennial Road and Bismarck Expressway. The reconstruction comes in part because of projected growth in the use of the interchange, according to Arne. In 2019, traffic on the interchange was estimated at 24,000 vehicles per day. In 2039, traffic is estimated to reach 31,000 vehicles daily.

Most of the work will occur on the cross roads or ramps leading to the interstate, not the interstate itself, according to Arne. Almost all of the project is slated to be funded by the federal government, with 10% coming from the state. There is no expected city contribution.

