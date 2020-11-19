Alleged threat, knife attack bring attempted murder charge

A Bismarck woman who police say hid in her ex-husband’s car, threatened to kill him, and cut him with a kitchen knife as they drove has been charged with attempted murder.

Melanie Nimley, 44, faces additional charges of terrorizing, unlawful entry into a vehicle and child neglect.

Police were called to a crash on Ithaca Drive about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle, Sullivan Nimley, was on the sidewalk with a knife in his hand. Melanie Nimley was in the backseat and had blood on her hands. She told police she stabbed Sullivan Nimley because “it was the only way I could be free of him,” according to an affidavit.

Melanie Nimley allegedly waited in Sullivan Nimley’s car at a convenience store at Washington Street and Century Avenue, police say. He asked her to get out of the car but she refused, and he agreed to drive her home so they could talk. As they drove she put the knife to his throat and said she was going to kill him, authorities allege.

The knife cut his cheek as he tried to push it away. Melanie Nimley allegedly stabbed Sullivan Nimley’s right shoulder. He lost control of the car, which went down an embankment and hit a tree, police said. He got the knife away from her and got out of the vehicle.