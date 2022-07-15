Yo-yo string attack brings probation

A Bismarck man charged with attempted murder in an alleged attack with a modified yo-yo string will spend two years on probation.

Derek Dillman, 32, was sentenced Thursday on lesser felony charges, court records show. The attempted murder charge was dismissed. He pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault, terrorizing and fleeing police, and misdemeanor counts of driving under suspension and attempting to give false information to police.

Police in July 2021 alleged that Dillman wrapped the yo-yo string around a woman’s neck as she pulled into the parking lot of the Bismarck Police Department. Dillman had planned to turn himself in on outstanding warrants, authorities said.

The sentence by South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr leaves a five-year prison term over Dillman’s head if he violates his probation.