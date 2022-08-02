Woman sentenced to 1 1/2 years in infant's death

A Bismarck woman charged with child neglect in the death of her infant daughter is serving a 1 ½-year prison sentence.

Cassandra Black Elk, 26, pleaded guilty to the charge stemming from the death of 3-week-old Starlight Black Elk, who police said was “obviously deceased and in the early stages of rigor mortis” when they were called to the woman's home in February.

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen in May ordered that Cassandra Black Elk also spend two years on supervised probation after her release. She must complete a parenting and nurturing course and a parental capacity evaluation, according to court documents.

Authorities said they found evidence that Cassandra Black Elk fought with the baby’s father, Seth Eagle, a few hours before police were called to the North Second Street apartment. The baby was alive when Eagle left about 1:30 a.m., Black Elk allegedly told police, adding that her daughter was swaddled, asleep and face up on the bed after Eagle left.

Black Elk told police she had drank at least one beer and several shots of liquor, smoked marijuana, then purchased more liquor which she also consumed, according to the affidavit.

The mother said she did not recall any of the details of the fight because she was intoxicated, and did not remember doing anything that would harm the child, according to the affidavit. The baby was dead when Black Elk awoke about 6 a.m., the document states.