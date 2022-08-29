 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman injured, man charged with 2 felonies in Bismarck crash

The driver in a north Bismarck crash that damaged a traffic pole and seriously injured a passenger has been charged with two felonies.

Camron Howlingwolf, 24, was arrested Sunday about a block west of the accident scene of State Street and 43rd Avenue Northeast, according to a police affidavit.

Bismarck police were called to the scene about 1:30 a.m. Officers found a 2019 Toyota Camry with heavy front-end damage next to a traffic light pole. A passenger in the car, Selena Demery, suffered abdominal injuries that required surgery, the affidavit states.

Police identified Howlingwolf from a description given by a witness at the scene. He initially denied having any part in the crash but later told officers he was the driver, police said. He is charged with criminal vehicular injury and duty in an accident involving injury, court records show. He faces possible five-year prison sentences on each charge if he’s convicted.

No attorney is listed for Howlingwolf in court records.

City crews on Monday worked to remove the damaged pole and install a temporary traffic signal at the intersection.

Camron Howlingwolf

Camron Howlingwolf

 PROVIDED

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

