Woman gets probation for role after death of Dickinson man; will testify at murder trial

A woman arrested in connection with the July death of a Dickinson man was sentenced to three years on probation and will testify at the trial of the suspect facing a murder charge.

Jessica Saueressig, 28, of Cassicade, Wisconsin, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a felony charge of hindering law enforcement, court records show. Authorities in December dismissed a charge of felony theft conspiracy.

Saueressig and Carlos Mendivil-Beltran, 29, of Mesa, Arizona, also known as Oscar Ortiz, were arrested following the July 25, 2021, death of Brian Rowe, 43. Police allege the three were traveling on 114th Avenue Northwest in Dunn County when an altercation arose between Mendivil-Beltran and Rowe. Mendivil-Beltran shot Rowe several times, pushed him out of the vehicle and left him in the roadway, according to an affidavit. Mendivil-Beltran later allegedly crashed the pickup into a ravine, where he and Saueressig abandoned it.

The nature of the alleged altercation and the relationship of the three people are unclear.

Southwest District Judge Dann Greenwood suspended a five-year prison sentence. The court record states Saueressig will “cooperate with prosecution and testify truthfully” at Mendivil-Beltran’s trial. Neither Dunn County State’s Attorney Stephenie Davis nor defense attorney Philip Becher immediately responded to requests for comment.

Mendivil-Beltran and Saueressig initially eluded police after Rowe’s death. They were arrested in Moorhead, Minnesota, two days later, after a search that included police K-9s and a Moorhead Fire Department drone.

Mendivil-Beltran is scheduled for a 10-day trial starting May 9. He is charged with murder, which carries the possibility of life in prison without parole. Authorities dismissed charges of theft and theft conspiracy in December.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.