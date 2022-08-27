Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash involving school bus; 9 children suffer minor injuries

A Harvey woman died and the driver and child passengers in a school bus suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash on state Highway 200 in Sheridan County.

The crash happened a half mile east of Picardville around 3:40 p.m. Friday when the car driven by the 35-year-old woman drifted across the center line. An oncoming pickup truck towing a trailer steered right to avoid a collision. The car missed the truck but struck the side of the trailer, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Turtle Lake/Mercer Public School bus was traveling behind the pickup and trailer. The bus and car hit head on. The bus overturned on its side and came to rest in the intersection of the highway and First Avenue Northwest, the Patrol reported.

The driver of the car was dead at the scene. The 79-year-old Underwood man driving the pickup was not hurt.

There were nine children in the bus ranging in age from 10 to 12. The 47-year-old Mercer woman driving the bus got them all out. The children and driver had bruises and scrapes and were taken to a Turtle Lake hospital for evaluation, according to the Patrol.

Names of the people involved were not immediately released.

The highway was closed for about five hours, with traffic rerouted onto county roads.

The sheriff's offices from Sheridan, McLean and Mercer counties also responded to the scene, along with fire departments from Goodrich, Mercer and McClusky, and the state Transportation Department.