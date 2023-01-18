Woman charged with assaulting Mandan school bus driver

A 53-year-old woman is charged with assault over allegations that she attacked a Mandan school bus driver when the two were stopped at a Memorial Highway intersection.

Christi Brand, of Mandan, was originally charged in Mandan Municipal Court in late December. She has requested a jury trial and her case has been transferred to district court. A misdemeanor jury trial is scheduled for March 14, court records show.

The bus driver told authorities that on Dec. 9 she was northbound on 46th Avenue Southeast when Brand pulled into the turning lane and waited for her to pass, according to a police affidavit. Brand stopped to the right of the bus at the intersection of Memorial Highway, where she allegedly made obscene gestures and screamed at the driver. Brand got out of her vehicle, came to the bus doors and accused the driver of cutting her off, then got in the bus and started “striking her in the face and head with her fists,” the driver told police.

Brand told authorities that the bus was following her too closely and she moved into the turning lane because she felt it would run her off the road, according to the affidavit. She pulled into the right lane after the bus passed her and started yelling at the driver. She “got onto the bus and began fighting the bus driver for her phone because she was trying to record her,” the document states. She denied punching the driver and told police she was only trying to get the phone from her.

Brand in a document signed Jan. 14 and filed Jan. 17 pleaded not guilty to simple assault, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine. The attorney listed for her in court documents did not immediately respond to a request for comment.