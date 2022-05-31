Woman arrested on grounds of North Dakota Governor's Residence

A Bismarck woman who told police she wanted to speak with the governor was taken into custody Sunday near the North Dakota Governor’s Residence on the state Capitol grounds.

Dakota Bee, 32, who has a criminal history, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to the state Highway Patrol, which provides security on the Capitol grounds. Bee allegedly said she wanted to speak with the governor and give him paperwork regarding what Patrol Sgt. Jenna Clawson Huibregtse said was "a personal matter." The sergeant did not elaborate.

Bee was seen near the Governor’s Residence about 9:45 p.m. but left when she was asked to do so by Bismarck police. Officers and state troopers responded about 10:10 p.m. when Capitol security saw her near the residence again. She entered the grounds when a gate opened to let a vehicle in, the Patrol said.

It took the efforts of multiple officers to take Bee into custody as she was under the influence and combative, the Patrol said.

Gov. Doug Burgum and first lady Kathryn Burgum were home at the time of the incident, the Patrol said. Bee did not enter the residence or have contact with anyone inside.

Bee was in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Formal charges were pending. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney.

Bee has a criminal history in North Dakota dating to 2008. Her record includes felony drug and child neglect convictions, and a number of misdemeanor convictions for drugs, theft, simple assault, domestic violence and criminal trespass, court records show.

