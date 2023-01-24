Woman accused of threatening police, assaulting ER worker

A West Fargo woman accused of threatening police and kicking a medical worker in Bismarck faces three felony charges.

Heidi Mattern, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon when police responded to a Bismarck restaurant and bar for a report of an unwanted person, according to an affidavit. Police say Mattern was "very intoxicated," unsteady and unable to stand upright without staggering. She yelled at and physically threatened officers as they attempted to find her a ride, and later kicked a hospital emergency room worker, the document states.

Police say Mattern while at the hospital did not know where her 11-year-old daughter was. Authorities later made contact with a woman who, at Mattern's request, had taken the girl to a sporting event while Mattern stayed at the bar, the affidavit states.

Mattern is charged with simple assault on emergency personnel, attempted assault on a peace officer, and child neglect, court records show. Each charge is punishable by up to five years in prison. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. She’s scheduled to enter pleas on Feb. 27. The attorney listed for her in court documents did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.