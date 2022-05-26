 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Williston woman injured in train-pickup crash

  • 0

A 34-year-old Williston woman was injured when the pickup truck she was driving collided with a train in Mountrail County.

The pickup failed to yield to the BNSF Railway train about 6 miles northwest of Ross around noon Wednesday, according to the Highway Patrol. The vehicle was struck on the passenger side and the driver was ejected.

She was taken to a Stanley hospital and later transferred to a Minot hospital. Her injuries weren't specified, and her name wasn't immediately released.

The train was empty, according to the Patrol. The engineer and conductor weren't injured.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA announces new milestone in mystery of universe's expansion rate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News