Williston woman injured in train-pickup crash

A 34-year-old Williston woman was injured when the pickup truck she was driving collided with a train in Mountrail County.

The pickup failed to yield to the BNSF Railway train about 6 miles northwest of Ross around noon Wednesday, according to the Highway Patrol. The vehicle was struck on the passenger side and the driver was ejected.

She was taken to a Stanley hospital and later transferred to a Minot hospital. Her injuries weren't specified, and her name wasn't immediately released.

The train was empty, according to the Patrol. The engineer and conductor weren't injured.

