Wildrose man killed in Wednesday crash

A Wildrose man died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2 north of Williston.

Brendon Malloy, 20, was eastbound at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when the Ford F-350 he was driving rear-ended a trailer being pulled by a 2011 Peterbilt truck, according to the Highway Patrol. Malloy died at a Williston hospital.

The truck was in the eastbound driving lane with its hazard lights illuminated and was slowing to make a turn at an intersection, the Patrol said. The driver, 61-year-old Enrique Santiesteban, of Watford City, and a passenger, 42-year-old Juan Buenrostro Macia, 42, of Maricopa, Arizona, were not injured.

The Patrol is still investigating.