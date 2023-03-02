A 14-year-old boy died when the SUV he was driving was struck by a train near White Earth.

The boy, who the North Dakota Highway Patrol said is from White Earth, was westbound and approached a crossing on 66th Street Northwest about 4 p.m. Wednesday. The crossing was marked with stop signs and the boy failed to yield, the Patrol said.

A BNSF Railway train struck the 2016 Chevrolet Suburban on the driver’s side and pushed it down the tracks until it spun and came to rest on the north side of the tracks, the Patrol said. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released.

The Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office, Tioga Ambulance and Tioga Fire Department also responded. The Patrol is still investigating.