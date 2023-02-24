A West Fargo woman has pleaded not guilty to accusations that she threatened police and kicked a medical worker in Bismarck.

Heidi Mattern, 32, was arrested in January when police responded to a Bismarck restaurant and bar for a report of an unwanted person, according to an affidavit. She filed documents on Feb. 15 to waive her preliminary hearing and enter not guilty pleas, court records show. Her trial date is May 17.

Police said Mattern was unable to stand upright without staggering, physically threatened officers as they attempted to find her a ride, and later kicked a hospital emergency room worker, according to an affidavit.

Mattern while at the hospital allegedly did not know where her 11-year-old daughter was. Authorities later made contact with a woman who, at Mattern's request, had taken the girl to a sporting event while Mattern stayed at the bar, the affidavit states.

Mattern is charged with simple assault on emergency personnel, attempted assault on a peace officer, and child neglect, according to court records show. Each charge is punishable by up to five years in prison. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

The attorney listed for her in court documents did not wish to comment on the case.