Watts sentenced to 2 years for endangering brother with quadriplegia

A Bismarck man accused last July of neglecting his disabled brother’s needs has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Dondarro Watts, 33, at a Tuesday hearing pleaded guilty to adult endangerment and to charges filed in two other cases. South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr accepted the pleas and the agreement reached by Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Dennis Ingold and defense attorney Matt Arthurs, which outlined a sentencing range of 1 ½ to two years on all the charges.

Officers in July found Tony Watts, who has quadriplegia, in a filthy bed, dehydrated and hungry, according to an affidavit. Responders found multiple soiled diapers piled in the bed, which authorities say had been left by Dondarro Watts because in-home care had stopped. Dondarro Watts after his arrest earlier that day on drug charges made no effort to alert law enforcement that his brother was unattended or needed care, and made no phone calls from jail, police said.

Dondarro Watts pleaded guilty to felony drug charges, which were filed the day before officers found Tony Watts. He also pleaded guilty to a felony terrorizing charge for allegedly threatening a police officer.

Dondarro Watts in entering the pleas admitted to being Tony Watts’ caregiver and to leaving him unattended for a day. He did not speak on his own behalf when Bahr offered him the opportunity.

Arthurs asked Bahr for a 1 ½-year sentence, saying his client has gone through “night and day” changes and is no longer the “combative, confrontational guy” he was at the time of his arrest. Ingold said the two-year term was appropriate, especially given that Dondarro Watts’ terrorizing charge included a death threat to a police officer.

Bahr allowed Dondarro Watts credit for 286 days served -- about three-fourths of a year. The judge further ordered that Dondarro Watts undergo substance abuse evaluations while he is incarcerated.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.