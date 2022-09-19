 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watford City police probing Saturday shooting

The Watford City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that sent a person to a Bismarck hospital.

Officers responded about 11 p.m. Saturday to multiple 911 calls about gunfire at the Inn at Hunters Run hotel, according to authorities.

Police are following up on leads in an effort to identify the shooter and others involved. Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public. The name and age of the male who was shot were not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Watford City Police Department at 701-444-2400.

