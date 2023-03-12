Authorities have identified a 29-year-old Watford City man who died in a weather-related crash in McKenzie County.

Bona Son lost control of his pickup truck on an icy U.S. Highway 85 about 5 miles south of Willison on Friday evening, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The pickup collided with an oncoming commercial truck. No travel was advised at the time.

Son died at the scene. Kenneth Schafer, 67, of Bridger, Montana, who was driving the commercial truck, was taken to a Williston hospital with what the Patrol said were serious but not life-threatening injuries.