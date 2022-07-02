Watford City man dies in head-on crash near New Town

An 18-year-old Watford City man is dead after the minivan he was driving collided head-on with a semitrailer on state Highway 23 in Mountrail County.

The minivan crossed the center line shortly after clearing the intersection with the Highway 23 bypass east of New Town and struck the semi, the Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday, around sunrise.

The driver of the minivan was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The 50-year-old Kenmare woman driving the semi was not injured. Neither person's name was immediately released.

A quarter mile of Highway 23 was closed to traffic for about 5 hours while the scene was cleared.

