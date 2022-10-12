Washington man arrested in Bismarck on drug charge

Authorities in Bismarck have arrested a Washington man and issued a warrant for another after an investigation and an overdose call led to the discovery of nearly 4,000 fentanyl pills.

Police on Monday responded to an overdose call at a Bismarck motel, according to an affidavit. They arrested Jordan Anderson, 27, of Lake Stevens, Washington, after allegedly finding 44 fentanyl pills, some fentanyl powder, about 3 ounces of methamphetamine and two handguns. Anderson allegedly admitted to bringing 4,000 pills to Bismarck on Sunday, and said he’d arranged for the delivery of multiple shipments.

Bismarck police in September seized 870 fentanyl pills from Evan Darden, 31, of Lake Stevens, Washington. Darden identified the source of the pills, according to a police affidavit. Authorities say social media posts, interviews and financial information also pointed to Anderson as the source of the pills confiscated from Darden.

Police recovered 3,750 fentanyl pills from a residence where Anderson said he’d delivered them, the affidavit states.

Anderson admitted to supplying the drugs to the person who overdosed, the document states. He allegedly told police it had happened multiple times and that he had twice used the overdose treatment Narcan to revive the person.

Anderson is charged with drug conspiracy and drug possession with the intent to deliver. He made his initial court appearance Tuesday. No attorney is listed for him in court records. He is in custody in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Authorities on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for Darden on the same charges.