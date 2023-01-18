Washburn teacher pleads not guilty to sex crime charges

A Washburn teacher whose license has been revoked over accusations of sexual contact with a student has pleaded not guilty to four felony charges.

Joshua Eddy, 32, is charged with three counts of corruption or solicitation of a minor, and one count of luring a minor, court records show. The most serious charge carries a possible 10-year prison term.

South Central District Judge James Hill on Wednesday granted McLean County State's Attorney Ladd Erickson’s motion to exercise the state's speedy trial rights.

"There's a high-profile case with a victim in school," Erickson said. “Because of the impact to the Washburn school system we would like to get this case resolved as soon as possible.”

Hill granted the request but acknowledged that defense attorney Steven Fischer could make motions for more time. A two-day trial is set for March 23.

Fischer did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

Eddy made his initial court appearance on Dec. 8. The North Dakota Education Standards and Practices board about a week later voted unanimously to revoke his teaching license. The board can reverse that decision if Eddy is acquitted.

Authorities say text messages on a 15-year-old girl’s cellphone described sex acts with Eddy. An affidavit outlines three incidents of alleged sexual contact in November that were relayed to deputies by the girl. Eddy admitted to two incidents and denied one, according to the document.

Investigators said Eddy admitted his relationship with the girl had gone too far “and moved to a sexual relationship,” the affidavit states.

Eddy taught at the school about 10 years.