Authorities have identified the two people killed in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 52 in McHenry County over the weekend.

An SUV driven by 32-year-old Robb Labonte, of Minot, crossed the center line shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday and collided head-on with a car driven by 41-year-old Christopher Brewer, of Velva, the Highway Patrol reported.

Both men suffered fatal injuries in the crash about a mile north of Velva. There were no passengers in either vehicle.