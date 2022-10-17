 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victims of 2 fatal crashes identified

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the victims of two recent fatal crashes in the northern part of the state.

Ernest Counts, 57, of Minot, died Oct. 12 when the pickup truck he was driving was struck by a car that disregarded a stop sign at a U.S. Highway 281 intersection in Rolette County, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Three other people suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Kyle Watts, 35, of Drayton, died the same day when the pickup truck he was driving crossed the center line on a Pembina County road and struck a farm truck loaded with sugar beets, the Patrol reported. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

