A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty to robbing a north Bismarck bank next to his place of employment and making off with $1,800.

Victor Velazquez, 30, on Monday pleaded guilty to robbery and terrorizing in connection with the incident last month, according to court records. South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen ordered a presentence investigation. No attorney is listed for Velazquez, who faces a possible 15-year sentence on the two charges.

Police alleged that Velazquez on Jan. 6 handed a Wells Fargo teller a note that read “Stay calm this is a robbery. Empty till into bag I have a gun.” He then told the teller to quit stalling and that he didn’t want to hurt anybody, and made a motion as if to grab a gun from inside his jacket, according to an affidavit.

Police said surveillance video from the Quality Inn just south of the bank -- the hotel where Velazquez worked -- shows he was wearing multiple clothing items that matched those worn by the robbery suspect. He had left work about an hour before the robbery. He was arrested later that night near his North Ninth Street home, in a car also seen in surveillance video, the affidavit said. Police used parole documents to locate his home. The affidavit does not state that police found a weapon.

Velazquez was sentenced in January 2019 to four years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2018 Fargo jewelry story robbery. He is still on probation for that crime.