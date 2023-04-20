A Bismarck man who authorities say took more than $2,600 from a Wells Fargo bank has pleaded guilty to a federal bank robbery charge.

Victor Velazquez, 30, faces a possible 20-year prison term and a $250,000 fine, court records show. Federal authorities also seek restitution to the bank. He’ll be sentenced July 26.

Velazquez originally was charged at the state level. He pleaded guilty to bank robbery and terrorizing before the case was moved to federal court.

Police alleged that Velazquez on Jan. 6 handed a Wells Fargo teller a note that read “Stay calm this is a robbery. Empty till into bag I have a gun.” He then told the teller to quit stalling and that he didn’t want to hurt anybody, and made a motion as if to grab a gun from inside his jacket, according to an affidavit.

Police said surveillance video from the Quality Inn just south of the north Bismarck bank -- the hotel where Velazquez worked -- shows he was wearing multiple clothing items that matched those worn by the robbery suspect. He had left work about an hour before the robbery. He was arrested later that night near his North Ninth Street home, in a car also seen in surveillance video, the affidavit said. Police used parole documents to locate his home. The affidavit does not state that police found a weapon.

Velazquez is still on probation for a 2018 Fargo jewelry store robbery. He was sentenced in January 2019 to four years in prison after pleading guilty.