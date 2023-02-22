A University of Mary student accused of making a bomb threat allegedly told officials he meant it as a joke and didn’t expect it to result in a campus lockdown.

Chase Hoechst, 19, of Bismarck, is charged with felony terrorizing in connection with the Feb. 17 incident, court records show. He could enter a plea at a March 27 court appearance.

The FBI about midday on the Friday of the incident notified the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department that a message stating, “I’m going insane. ... I planted pipe bombs in the caf bathrooms” had been sent out on a social media platform, according to an affidavit filed Tuesday. Authorities linked the phone number associated with the post to Hoechst.

Hoechst told deputies he had posted the message about 6:30 p.m. the day before, the affidavit states. He allegedly said he’d seen a response to a bomb threat two years earlier when he was in high school, and that it resulted in a lockdown and students being sent home for the day, the document says.

The U-Mary bomb threat prompted a shelter-in-place order that lasted for about an hour and 40 minutes while deputies searched the campus. No explosive devices were found.

Hoechst faces a possible five-year prison sentence if convicted. The attorney listed for him in court records declined to comment when contacted by the Tribune.