Troopers arrest walk-away from Missouri River Correctional Center

A man incarcerated for terrorizing and felonious restraint walked away from the Missouri River Correctional Center south of Bismarck on Wednesday night but was arrested a few hours later.

Trevis Tessaro, 41, walked away from the minimum-security facility about 6:30 p.m., according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. He was arrested about 10 p.m. at a gas station, and is now at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck.

Tessaro was charged in connection with a May 2020 incident in which he allegedly held a knife to a woman’s throat and punched her. The woman told police she could not escape from Tessaro as the two traveled from Morton County to Bismarck. He was arrested after a five-hour standoff with Bismarck police.

Tessaro pleaded guilty to the charges in May 2021. A judge sentenced him to four years in prison to be followed by two years on probation.

The Patrol said he’ll be charged with escape. No formal charges were listed in court documents on Friday.