Geremy Doyle suffered numerous injuries in the quarter of a year he lived with his aunt in North Dakota, and the prosecutor handling Rolanda Doyle’s murder case in Bismarck says it was her mistreatment that caused his death in February 2022.

Defense attorney Matt Arthurs says it's a case in which jurors must put aside emotion and make a decision based on facts and evidence.

Five-year-old Geremy and his two siblings left Georgia after their mother hit hard times, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer told the jury on Monday, the first day of Rolanda Doyle's murder trial. The children were placed in the care of Doyle, who is their mother's sister. It was about 3 ½ months later that Bismarck ambulance and fire personnel responding to a 911 call found Geremy unresponsive at a Connecticut Avenue home. Neither they nor medical staff at a Bismarck hospital could save him.

A medical examiner listed battered child syndrome as Geremy's cause of death and homicide as the manner of death, according to a police affidavit.

Two other adults living in the home have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from Geremy's death.

Rolanda Doyle faces murder and child abuse charges. A jury of seven men and six women heard opening arguments in the case Monday. One of them will be named an alternate after the evidence is presented.

Doyle initially was charged with child neglect and abuse. The murder charge was added last June after the medical examiner ruled Geremy's death a homicide. Doyle faces the possibility of life in prison if she’s convicted.

Opening statements

Geremy was forced to sleep in the unheated entry of a home, where a space heater ran from time to time, and he struggled to walk because frostbite in his toes and feet had advanced to gangrene, Lawyer said in her opening statement to the jury. He was forced to walk, but because his balance was bad he often fell. He suffered from swelling of his brain, bleeding between his skull and brain, scrapes, cuts, burns, bruises and several deep wounds. He also had pneumonia, COVID-19 and other viruses, the prosecutor said.

“You’re going to hear throughout the course of this case that Rolanda Doyle’s actions and punishments of Geremy for the 3 ½ months that he lived with her and in her care caused those significant injuries that led to his death,” Lawyer said.

Arthurs told the jury that it's a case that “will break our hearts because it involves the death of a child.” That brings about anger, sorrow and fear, and leaves people looking for “something or someone to blame,” he said.

Geremy suffered from a number of medical conditions including COVID-19 and pneumonia, and his lungs held pockets of bacteria, all of which were inhibitors to oxygen getting into his blood and could have led to his death, according to Arthurs. Unless the state can present evidence “that explains to you exactly how Rolanda Doyle is responsible for the death of Geremy Doyle, and that reason is certain,” jurors must find her not guilty, he said.

“The only way to make a fair and impartial decision in this case is if we use our heads instead of our hearts to make it,” Arthurs said.

The trial is scheduled to last through Friday.

Others involved

Serenity Foots, Rolanda Doyle’s daughter, pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of a minor. She was placed on probation for a year. She’d spent more than 100 days in jail before her plea and was given credit for time served.

Russell James, Rolanda Doyle’s partner, pleaded guilty in July to contributing to the deprivation or delinquency of a minor. He was given credit for 156 days served, placed on probation for a year, and agreed to cooperate with authorities in Rolanda Doyle’s case, according to court records.