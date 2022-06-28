Tappen woman escapes submerged vehicle, is cited for DUI

A Tappen woman was cited for DUI on Monday after her pickup truck left a Kidder County gravel road and ended up in a lake.

Shannon Lang, 45, was eastbound on 40th Avenue Southeast at about 10:30 a.m. when she missed a curve, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The 2013 Ford F-150 she was driving entered the south portion of Alkaline Lake and went under. Lang was able to get out of the vehicle.

She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, as well as for care required. The pickup was removed from the lake around midday Tuesday, the Patrol said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0