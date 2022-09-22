SUV strikes boy on highway near New Town

Authorities are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian crash in McKenzie County that seriously injured a 9-year-old New Town boy.
An SUV driven by a 27-year-old man from Torreon, New Mexico, struck the boy in the westbound lane of state Highway 23 about 4 miles west of New Town and continued on, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The incident happened about 7 a.m. Thursday. Officers with the county sheriff's office later located the vehicle.
The boy was flown to a Minot hospital with injuries the Patrol says are life-threatening.
It's not clear why the boy was on the highway, or why the SUV driver didn't stop. The Patrol, Three Affiliated Tribes Police Department and federal Bureau of Indian Affairs are investigating. Authorities did not immediately identify the boy or the driver.