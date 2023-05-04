A 19-year-old man is hospitalized and a Bismarck police officer is on administrative leave following a shooting in north Bismarck.

Officers responded about 12:45 p.m. Thursday to a report that a man had pulled a gun on another man at a residence in the 4100 block of Arlington Drive, according to Lt. Luke Gardiner. The men involved know each other but the nature of their relationship is unclear, the lieutenant said.

Police were notified about 2:20 p.m. that the 19-year-old was at the U-Haul storage center near Interstate Loop. At about 2:30 p.m. he left the building with a weapon and was shot by an officer, Gardiner said.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting, the lieutenant said. Placement of an officer on administrative leave is standard practice in officer-involved shootings.

Gardiner said the 19-year-old is "known to police," and is the subject of an ongoing investigation that started before the Thursday incident.

Police did not have information about the suspect's condition. No officers were injured.

Authorities did not immediately identify either the suspect or the officer placed on leave.