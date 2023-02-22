Authorities have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting another man after an argument in a Sheyenne bar, ending a manhunt that started Sunday.

The Rolette County Sheriff's Office posted midday Wednesday on its Facebook page that Nicholas Poitra, 45, had been apprehended. No other details of the arrest were given.

Authorities on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for Poitra, who is listed in court documents as being from Rolla, for murder in the shooting of Troyal Thumb, 30, and on several other felony charges. They told the public that Poitra should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Poitra was in the bar when Thumb entered, Eddy County Sheriff Paul Lies said. The two argued briefly, and Poitra allegedly pulled what the sheriff said was a short-barreled or sawed-off shotgun and shot Thumb.

“There’s definitely an indication that there was going to be something else going on and somebody else (Poitra) was looking for,” Lies said. “We don’t believe (Thumb) was the intended victim.”

Poitra allegedly later stole a vehicle at gunpoint. It was found Monday near a Wells County farmstead. The Devils Lake Regional SWAT Team and the Wells, Eddy, Benson and Ramsey County sheriff’s offices searched the home. Poitra was not there, but Lies said investigators believe he went through the firearms in the house. It’s unclear how many guns were taken. The occupants of the farm were not home at the time, Lies said.

Poitra faces charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and seven counts of terrorism, according to court documents.