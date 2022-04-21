Suspect in Mandan fatal hit-and-run pleads guilty; Bison could face life in prison

A Fargo man has pleaded guilty to fatally striking a 77-year-old man with a pickup in front of high school students and parents in the parking lot of a Mandan school and sports complex.

Wade Bison, 39, is charged with murder in the March 21 death of Erwin Geigle, who authorities said was at the complex to pick up a relative from morning sports practice when he was repeatedly struck and killed in the parking lot of the All Seasons Arena, which is right next to the high school. Authorities have not commented on a possible motive. They don't think Bison and Geigle knew one another.

Bison on Thursday also pleaded guilty to three other felonies in Morton County: leaving the scene of an accident involving death, terrorizing and reckless endangerment, along with misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license. He faces more charges in Burleigh County, where he was arrested after a crash that followed a police chase.

Bison at a hearing later that week -- during which a number of probation revocations and the new charges were addressed -- told a judge, "I'm guilty of all the charges and that's all I'm going to say for the rest of the meeting."

Court documents show Bison made a request on April 4 for a change-of-plea hearing. At that time he had not appeared in court for a preliminary hearing or an arraignment, when defendants enter a plea. South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr on Thursday accepted Bison's plea and ordered a presentence investigation. A sentencing date was not immediately scheduled. The murder charge carries a maximum punishment of life in prison without parole.

Teenage students who witnessed the incident said Geigle was hit at least three times, and was rammed up against the side of the All Seasons Arena, Mandan Police Sgt. April Bowman said in an affidavit.

"Geigle had significant, visible trauma to his body, including tire tread marks on his abdomen," she said.

The truck's movements also were captured on surveillance video, including the truck driving over a figure on the ground that was in the same position as Geigle's body. The truck did an estimated $1,800 in damage to the arena.

Witnesses said the stolen Ford F-250 pickup "rapidly left" the parking lot where teachers, students and parents were coming and going. One teacher reported nearly being hit.

Bowman said, "No attempts were made by the driver of the (pickup) to check on the damage or injury caused to Geigle prior to leaving the scene in a reckless fashion."

Bison was taken into custody by Bismarck police later on the morning of March 21 after a crash on State Street that sent the stolen pickup he was driving and a stolen SUV he was towing down an embankment and into a chain-link fence outside Motel 6. The crash followed a police chase that reached speeds up to 50 mph.

He is charged in Burleigh County with two felony theft counts, fleeing a police officer with risk of death or serious injury, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia, along with misdemeanor driving under suspension. The most serious Burleigh County charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Authorities initially said Bison was from Bismarck. Court documents list his address as Fargo. Bismarck Patrol Officer Brandon Rosen said in an affidavit that Bison is a known methamphetamine user and had two used syringes in his pants pocket when he was arrested.

North Dakota court records show Bison has a lengthy history of alcohol, drug and driving offense convictions dating to 2003, including incidents last year. During one of those incidents, he told Mandan police that his name was Rico Havoc.

