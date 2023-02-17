Authorities have a suspect in custody in a bomb threat that prompted a "shelter in place" order at the University of Mary on Friday.

Chase Hoechst, 19, of Bismarck, was being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on suspicion of terrorizing. A formal charge was pending. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney. Officials did not immediately say if he is a U-Mary student.

The Burleigh County Sheriff's Department responded to the threat of a homemade explosive device on campus at 11:30 a.m. Friday. The shelter in place order was given at about 12:50 p.m. Deputies who searched the campus did not find any device.

Hoechst was taken into custody without incident. Authorities did not say what led them to the suspect. The all-clear was given on campus at 2:30 p.m.