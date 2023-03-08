A Mandan man has pleaded not guilty to murder in the October 2022 shooting death of a 39-year-old man in a Bismarck apartment parking lot.

Benjamin Williams, 28, could be sent to prison for life if he’s convicted. He also pleaded not guilty at a Wednesday hearing to unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

The charges stem from the Oct. 4 death of Christopher Sebastian, who police said suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Officers found him in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at 203 E. Arbor Ave.

Authorities say the two men knew each other, but they have not indicated a motive in the shooting. Investigation led police to Williams as a person of interest, Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said at the time. Williams was the subject of a drug overdose call on Oct. 5 and was arrested for a parole violation.

Authorities identified Williams through witness accounts and surveillance video. He and Sebastian were seen getting into the car Sebastian was driving about 11 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the north Walmart. Location data from an account associated with Sebastian showed him traveling to the East Arbor Avenue area, police said. The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m.

One witness told police the car Sebastian was in came to a stop, gunshots came from inside, and a man got out of the passenger door and ran away.

Police said they found spent ammunition casings, two loaded handguns, and a bag of ammunition in the car, according to an affidavit. They later found discarded clothing items matching the description given by witnesses, and a handgun matching the caliber of the casings found in the car, the document states.

Williams in an Oct. 6 interview allegedly admitted to being with Sebastian from 7-10 p.m. but said Sebastian dropped him off on North Washington about 10 p.m. Williams' hands tested "presumptively positive" for gunshot residue after the interview, police said.

Williams pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and evidence tampering in March 2017, court records show. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

He appeared at the Wednesday hearing by video from the North Dakota State Penitentiary, where he's housed for the parole violation. His attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.