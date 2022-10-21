Suspect gets 10 years in Keelboat Park shooting linked to gang activity

A Williston man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder and other charges related to a shooting about a year ago at Bismarck's Keelboat Park.

Jonathan Sanchez, 19, must also spend five years on probation after his release, court records show. He pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder, terrorizing and reckless endangerment. South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig suspended 10 years of a 20-year prison sentence on the attempted murder charge. She handed down five-year terms on the remaining charges. Sanchez will serve the sentences at the same time, court records show.

Police said the November 2021 shooting was retaliation against a man who wanted to get out of a gang and had recently fought with another gang member. Witnesses corroborated the man’s account of a car pulling up next to his, and three people getting out and firing multiple shots at his vehicle. The man was not hurt.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Sanchez last December. He was arrested in Oklahoma in May.

A second man, Deanthony Claiborne, 20, of Bismarck, faced the same charges. Prosecutors after finding new evidence, including information from Sanchez, asked a judge to dismiss the charges. A judge did so in June.