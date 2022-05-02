Suspect dead after exchanging fire with Bismarck officers

A suspect who police said exchanged fire with officers during a Monday foot pursuit was found dead of a gunshot wound.

Police say it's uncertain if the wound was self-inflicted or a result of the exchange.

Police responded about 9 a.m. to the 2500 block of Broadway Avenue as part of a stolen vehicle investigation, Lt. Luke Gardiner said. The investigation led to a trailer house, where a person fled out the back door. The suspect shot at officers during the pursuit, and officers returned fire, authorities said. No officers were injured.

The West Dakota SWAT team responded and found the male suspect in a shed. His name and age weren't immediately released.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case, Gardiner said.

Broadway Avenue, Thayer Avenue, and Rosser Avenue remained closed from 26th Street to 23rd Street late morning. Police lifted a shelter-in-place advisory for the area.

(Check back for updates.)

