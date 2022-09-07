State Street crash seriously injures Washburn man

Bismarck police are investigating what caused a head-on crash that shut down a portion of State Street on Tuesday afternoon.

A car driven by Francesco Fodera, 81, of Washburn, was southbound in the 3500 block of State Street at 12:40 p.m. when it went across the median and struck a northbound single-unit box truck, according to police.

Fodera was taken to a local hospital and was still receiving treatment Wednesday for serious injuries, authorities said. The truck driver -- Yanjun Chen, 35, of Walnut, California -- was not hurt.

Both vehicles required towing from the scene, and State Street was shut down in the Menards area of north Bismarck for a couple of hours. No citations were immediately issued or arrests made.