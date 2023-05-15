Burleigh County prosecutors say a judge relied on hearsay evidence and was wrong to grant a new trial to a Bismarck woman sent to prison in the death last year of her 3-week-old daughter.

Cassandra Black Elk, 27, in a May 2022 agreement with prosecutors pleaded guilty to child neglect amid state allegations that she drank alcohol to a level that impaired her ability to care for the child. She was sentenced to 1 ½ years in prison.

Black Elk argued through her attorney at a January hearing that public defender James Loraas told her to plead guilty before seeing autopsy results and that they’d “deal with it later.” Autopsy results later showed the infant was normally developed, well-nourished and well-hydrated. The death was listed as “unexplained sudden death.”

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen in February vacated the sentence and ordered a new trial.

Black Elk raised two other issues -- a discovery of new evidence and the state's failure to disclose it -- in her argument for a new trial. Borgen after concluding Black Elk received improper legal advice did not address those issues. However, he noted his concerns that prosecutors possibly knew of the likely results of the autopsy and didn’t tell Loraas.

Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney David Rappenecker in a written argument to the state Supreme Court said Borgen relied on hearsay because Black Elk didn’t call Loraas to testify at the January hearing. He argued further that her testimony showed Loraas professionally handled aspects of the case including answering many phone calls, gathering information, handling the plea negotiations and agreement, and discussing the consequences of a guilty plea with Black Elk.

“While the district court assigned some measure of weight to Black Elk’s testimony regarding the hearsay, it gave no consideration whatsoever to the remainder of her competent and admissible testimony," Rappenecker said. “This was error.”

Borgen in his ruling noted that prosecutors did not call Loraas to testify at Black Elk’s hearing, even after the judge informed them Loraas was outside the courtroom on another matter. Rappenecker in his argument to the Supreme Court said the burden to present evidence fell to Black Elk, not the state.

Black Elk's response to the state's argument is due June 4. James Mayer, managing attorney with the Great North Innocence Project in Minneapolis, told the Tribune last week that Black Elk was looking forward to spending Mother's Day with her children "and to putting this nightmare behind her."

"Judge Borgen's decision vacating the conviction is well supported by the facts and the law," Mayer said.

Investigators in February 2022 said they found evidence that Black Elk fought with the baby’s father, Seth Eagle, a few hours before police were called to the North Second Street apartment. The baby was alive when Eagle left about 1:30 a.m., Black Elk allegedly told police, adding that her daughter was swaddled, asleep and face up on the bed after Eagle left.

Black Elk told police she had drank at least one beer and several shots of liquor, smoked marijuana, then purchased more liquor which she also consumed, according to the affidavit.

She said she did not recall any of the details of the fight because she was intoxicated, and did not remember doing anything that would harm the child, according to the affidavit. The baby was dead when Black Elk awoke about 6 a.m., the document states.