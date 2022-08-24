 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Michael man gets prison time for triple-fatality crash

A 19-year-old St. Michael man has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for a vehicle crash on the Spirit Lake Reservation that killed three people.

Winter Skye Bigtrack was driving while intoxicated and without a license, speeding and passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone on Aug. 11, 2021, when the vehicle went off the road and rolled, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The crash killed three passengers -- a man, a boy and a girl -- and injured another girl passenger. Bigtrack suffered a broken collar bone. Two people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. The driver of that vehicle faces similar charges.

Bigtrack pleaded guilty to three counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. U.S. District Chief Judge Peter Welte sentenced him to four years and nine months in prison, and ordered him to serve three years on supervised release following his prison time and to pay nearly $77,000 in restitution.

