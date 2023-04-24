A Saturday evening chase that reached speeds of 120 mph on rural roads ended on Bismarck's South Washington Street after police fired several shots and arrested a man they say shot at them during the pursuit.

Kyle Johnson, 34, of Jamestown, made his initial court appearance Monday on felony charges of reckless endangerment, fleeing police, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm, and two drug felonies, court records show. He also faces misdemeanors of altering a firearm, driving under suspension, discharging a firearm in city limits, and leaving the scene of a crash. He’s in custody in lieu of $100,000 bail. Court documents don't list an attorney for him.

Three Bismarck police officers and a Burleigh County deputy sheriff were placed on administrative leave following the incident, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

Johnson and one Bismarck officer were injured in the incident. The officer's injury was “very minor” and was not from a bullet or bullet fragments, according to department spokeswoman Officer Lynn Wanner. Johnson was treated for an unspecified injury and booked into jail that night.

The incident

Burleigh County deputy sheriffs identified Johnson -- who was wanted on county and municipal warrants -- in Bismarck, and about 6:30 p.m. initiated a traffic stop as he traveled east of the city on Interstate 94. Deputies considered him armed and dangerous, according to an affidavit. Johnson is “an individual we’ve been looking for,” Major Jim Hulm said.

Johnson left the interstate and made a series of turns on gravel and paved roads before eventually heading toward Bismarck on 71st Street, Hulm said. Johnson at times weaved through traffic and forced vehicles off the road, according to the affidavit.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper used spike strips south of Rawhide Avenue to deflate the front tires of Johnson’s car. A deputy in the pursuit reported hearing “two pops consistent with gunshots” from the vehicle near Miriam Avenue. A woman who was a passenger in the car later allegedly told police that Johnson had fired two shots out the window of the vehicle, and Johnson allegedly told investigators he’d fired in an attempt to get law enforcement to back away.

Johnson lost tire material and was driving on rims at speeds up to 100 mph on the Expressway, disregarded traffic signals and at one point struck a guard rail to avoid hitting a truck, the affidavit states.

Deputies said Johnson struck a car near South Third Street, causing minor cosmetic damage, and later turned north on the four-lane South Washington. He stopped after about 100 yards, between the Bismarck Elks and Red Carpet Car Wash, got out and faced the pursuing police cars. Officers fired when he raised a handgun, the affidavit states.

The woman left the car when the chase ended, Hulm said. She's not been charged in connection with the incident.

Investigators found 8 grams of methamphetamine in Johnson's car, according to the affidavit. He allegedly told state Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents he "always carries a gun when I make runs" and kept it under his leg because "it's easier to grab if anything goes down 'cause I'm a drug dealer," the document states.

Johnson has a lengthy criminal history, with warrants in several counties and one municipality.

Aftermath

Hulm said deputies weigh a number of factors in continuing a pursuit. Johnson had a warrant that included the alleged use of a gun, and deputies “absolutely had a reason to believe he had a weapon,” the major said.

In this case, the spike strips hindered the car’s handling ability. Once the strips are deployed and a car is less than 100%, “we’re in it,” Hulm said.

“If it’s serious enough for us to spike, we’re going to continue because he’s creating a risk to the public and our guys,” Hulm said.

Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch said his department has a policy that limits pursuits and “It almost has to be a deadly force situation before we’ll get involved.” Officers continue a pursuit if they believe a driver is going to hurt someone or already has, not for a simple traffic violation.

“This chase would not have gone on if the public was not in danger,” the chief said. “He had a total disregard for anybody other than himself.”

Officers on administrative leave still have duties that don’t include enforcement action, Draovitch said. The three -- two sergeants and an officer -- knew before the chase ended that there was a report that shots might have been fired at county deputies. Johnson “came out with a handgun when he was stopped. That’s why he got fired at,” Draovitch said.

The chief said he sometimes is asked why officers are placed on administrative leave after such an incident.

“It’s really to protect them,” Draovitch said, adding that “people would wonder why they’re back out there” if an officer were involved in another incident before an investigation cleared the officer.

The county deputy on leave is out of the office until BCI completes its investigation, Hulm said. The office also will do an internal investigation to make sure no policies were violated.