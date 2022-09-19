Shooting at Watford City party injures 1; suspect in custody on attempted murder charge

An Oklahoma man faces several charges including attempted murder after a weekend shooting at a party in Watford City.

Andre Morris, 30, of Enid, Oklahoma, was asked to leave a social gathering in the parking lot of the Inn at Hunters Run hotel late Saturday after allegedly trying to steal alcohol, according to the Watford City Police Department.

Morris left, returned a short time later with a handgun, and fired six shots at a group of people at the party, hitting one of the people twice in a leg, authorities allege.

The name of the man who was shot was not immediately released. He was brought to a Bismarck hospital for treatment.

Officers followed up on numerous leads and arrested Morris about 3 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex not far from the hotel. He was taken into custody without incident.

He is charged with felony attempted murder, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, along with misdemeanor criminal mischief. Court documents do not list an attorney for him. He's due in court Oct. 13 and could enter pleas at that time.

Police were still investigating why Morris was in Watford City, and whether he targeted the man who was shot or fired randomly into the crowd, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Jensen.