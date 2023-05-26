Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

No one was injured in a room fire that prompted the evacuation of a Bismarck hotel.

People in the Super 8 on East Capitol Avenue were able to evacuate after alarms sounded shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.

Firefighters who responded encountered heavy smoke in the hallway of the first floor. They extinguished the blaze in one of the rooms and ventilated the building. The flames did not spread beyond the room of origin, officials said.

Eighteen firefighters and six vehicles responded to the scene, along with police and ambulance personnel. The cause of the fire is under investigation.