Report: Mott school intruder killed by deputy 'fully intended' confrontation

The deputy involved in a fatal shooting at Mott-Regent Public School had run out of nonlethal options before he fired his gun at a man who authorities say was at the school “fully intending to initiate a confrontation” over a child custody dispute, documents related to the investigation show.

Jeffrie Glover Jr. died at the Mott school on April 21 after an altercation with Deputy Jedediah Kohler, who attempted to keep him out of the school and fired a single shot after twice using a Taser as the two men fought inside the building.

Authorities say Glover’s presence in the school stemmed from a disagreement over custody of his children. Hettinger County State’s Attorney Pat Merriman in a May 20 memorandum to State’s Attorney David Crane, Sheriff Sarah Warner and state Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Tim Helmer stated that no charges were warranted against Kohler.

Authorities did not publicly release the deputy's name after the incident, saying he had invoked his Marsy's Law victim protection rights. But Kohler is identified in public documents obtained by the Tribune.

Merriman in addition to the May 20 document filed two other memos on May 23 in which he weighed more information gathered by BCI. The memos reinforced his decision not to press charges against the deputy.

Kohler “acted, at all times, with restraint and exhausted all reasonable and necessary means of force at his disposal,” Merriman said.

Glover had been separated from his wife for about a year, but the two had no legal court order or agreement for parenting time, Merriman said. The two on the morning of the incident argued about arrangements for picking up their child from school, according to the prosecutor.

His memos describe the scene that unfolded at the school, using information from witnesses and Kohler:

Kohler was called to the school about 3 p.m. and tried to stop Glover from going inside. Kohler when he arrived at the school recognized Glover “as being combative from a prior traffic incident." Witnesses said Glover used expletives and threatened to kill his estranged wife as she tried to leave with their child.

Witnesses told police Glover shoved Kohler against a wall and the deputy used his Taser. Glover went down and Kohler was able to put one of the man’s hands behind his back. Glover got up and grabbed Kohler, who used the Taser again. The two went down and Kohler briefly blacked out.

Glover threatened to kill the deputy and “took several swings with closed fists at the deputy’s head." Kohler reached for a knife clipped to his vest, but pushed it back into place. The deputy tried to use his legs to push Glover off but Glover persisted in the fight. Kohler “believing he was done for, drew his sidearm and fired one round into Glover."

Glover “originally went to this fight fully intending to initiate a confrontation with, at least, his estranged wife” over custody and visitation and was “oblivious to the fact that, at that time, school was being let out and numerous innocent children and adults would be there in/on the premises, and therefore, at risk of injury,” the final memo states.

Kohler and a responding paramedic attempted lifesaving measures including CPR and the use of a defibrillator, but Glover was pronounced dead. No students or staff were injured. The school canceled classes the next day and made counselors available.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.