Probation ordered on terrorizing charges

One of two Mandan brothers charged with terrorizing stemming from an incident in which they allegedly wielded a machete and a hammer while threatening two people will spend two years on probation.

Ethan Schmidt, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts of terrorizing at a Thursday hearing. He must also pay $525 in court fees, according to court documents. South Central District Judge David Reich suspended a one-year jail term.

Police in May said Schmidt held a machete as he threatened to kill two people, according to an affidavit. Kaiden Schmidt, 18, allegedly advanced at and threatened to stab two people while carrying a machete, the document states. He pleaded not guilty in June and is scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing on Sept. 9, court documents show. He is charged with two counts of terrorizing and underage alcohol consumption, according to court records.