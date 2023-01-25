Probation ordered in September gunshot incident in Bismarck

A Bismarck man has been sentenced to three years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a September gunshot incident.

Michael Smiley, 28, must also pay $575 in court fees, records show. He pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony terrorizing and reckless endangerment, and misdemeanor discharge of a firearm in city limits. South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler ordered a deferred imposition of sentence on the felonies, which means the offenses won’t be on Smiley’s record if he doesn’t violate the terms of probation.

Smiley was charged in September after Bismarck police responded to a call that a shot had been fired on Maryland Street. Smiley allegedly had his hand on a gun that was tucked into his waistband when police arrived, according to an affidavit. They ordered him to take his hand off the gun but he did not comply. He allegedly told police, “I’ll just do it,” and told them he was going to remove the gun, as they continued to tell him to take his hand away. He then slowly removed the gun and put it on the ground, police said.

Authorities allege Smiley had argued with a woman about his drinking, according to the affidavit. He allegedly ran over her foot as she tried to stop him from driving, and the argument continued inside the house. He took the gun to the end of the driveway and shot it into the air and told the woman he was going to “shoot it out with the cops,” the document states.

Police said they found at the scene a .38-caliber revolver that contained four live rounds and one spent shell casing.